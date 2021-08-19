NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee is currently seeing its highest growth in hospitalizations than at any point in the pandemic, according to a new report released Thursday by Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The report attributes the rapid increase in hospitalizations to transmission of the highly-contagious and dominant Delta strain of the COVID-19 virus and a return to normalcy following the early vaccination phases in Tennessee.
"On July 4, 2021, there were 213 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the entire state. As of August 18, there were 2,497 hospitalized COVID-19 patients—a ten-fold increase in just over a month," the report states.
Rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations for children and adults under 50 reach their highest levels yet, CDC data shows
Since mid-July, Tennessee's hospitalization growth rate has been the highest than any other point in the pandemic, according to the report.
The report also states that vaccination and mask-wearing continue to be effective tools at curbing the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.
"Masks continue to be important tools for mitigating COVID-19 in the face of the Delta variant and low vaccination rates. Vaccinations, however, are by far the most effective strategy for minimizing hospitalizations and serious illness."
Read the full report below:
