NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several of Tennessee's top hospitals aren't being fully transparent with the prices of their procedures despite a federal rule to do so, a new report claims.

That report, from the non-profit PatientRightsAdvocate.org, analyzed 500 hospital websites at random and found most were not compliant with the federal rule that all hospitals must report their pricing online.

“94.4 percent of those studied did not comply with the rule to complete post all of their prices online,” said Cynthia Fisher, found of PatientRights Advocate.org.

Patient advocates like Martine Brousse tell News4 Investigates the reason why is clear.

“(Hospitals) don't want this transparency. ‘Hey hospital A, why are you charging twenty percent more for the same procedure for hospital B down the block,’” Brousse said.

The report, which studied hospital websites between May 15 and July 8, found among the hospitals, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Ascension/St. Thomas Midtown and West, as well as several TriStar/Centennial hospitals were not complaint with the federal rule.

News4 Investigates asked all the hospitals for interviews, but none made a representative available to answer questions.

Instead, a spokeswoman for TriStar/Centennial emailed and wrote they now have all the required pricing online.

“In the attached study we are listed as compliant for having the pricing estimator tool and a few other items but not the contracted rates with insurers. At this time our TriStar Health facilities have posted all contracted rates with insurers. We are in compliance with the federal hospital price transparency rule,” wrote Jill Newsham, director of marketing and PR for TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

A spokeswoman for Vanderbilt did not address the report’s findings but wrote that their online services provide estimated on hundreds of procedures.

“Vanderbilt University Medical Center is still one of few hospitals in the nation that can provide patients ‘all-in’ pricing for hundreds of hospital services and physician fees through our out-of-pocket cost estimation tool,” wrote Kylie Avery, public relations specialist for Vanderbilt.

A spokeswoman for Ascension also did not address the report but wrote that price transparency is important.

“We continue to enhance our transparency tools to assist our patients in understanding the cost of commonly purchased healthcare services,” wrote Anjali Bright, senior public relations specialist with Ascension/St. Thomas.

