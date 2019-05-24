WTVJ Mosque Shooting
WTVJ-TV NBC Miami

BROWARD COUNTY, FL (WSMV) - Officials are on the scene of a deadly shooting investigation at the Masjid Al Iman mosque near Fort Lauderdale, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ-TV.

An armed suspect was shot and killed outside. U.S. Marshals and other officials were looking into an attempted murder suspect from central Florida and tracked him to the parking lot of the mosque. When officials moved in, he reportedly got out of his vehicle with a gun and that's when an official shot him.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Follow updates on the NBC Miami website here.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee and beyond on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.