BROWARD COUNTY, FL (WSMV) - Officials are on the scene of a deadly shooting investigation at the Masjid Al Iman mosque near Fort Lauderdale, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ-TV.
An armed suspect was shot and killed outside. U.S. Marshals and other officials were looking into an attempted murder suspect from central Florida and tracked him to the parking lot of the mosque. When officials moved in, he reportedly got out of his vehicle with a gun and that's when an official shot him.
The identity of the suspect has not been released.
Follow updates on the NBC Miami website here.
