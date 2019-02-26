There's a heightened concern for students' health here in the Midstate now that the CDC is reporting at least 159 cases of measles since Jan. 1.
One of the most recent cases was reported in Kentucky.
The CDC says measles is highly contagious, but a two-dose vaccine is 97 percent effective against the virus.
Children attending public school in Tennessee are required to have immunizations for 10 different diseases. The state allows students to be exempt from having required immunizations for religious and medical reasons.
News4 did some digging into Metro Nashville Public Schools and found Tennessee's Kindergarten Immunization Compliance Assessment for this past school year.
In Davidson County public schools, a total of 97 kindergarten students were exempt for religious or medical reasons.
Here's a look at the top four Metro schools with exemptions:
- Gower Elementary School
- Crieve Hall Elementary School
- May Werthan Shayne Elementary School
- Waverly-Belmont Elementary School
The top four Middle Tennessee counties with vaccination exemptions are:
- Davidson County - 97 students exempt
- Williamson County - 88 students exempt
- Rutherford County - 70 students exempt
- Montgomery County - 54 students exempt
Click here for more information on Tennessee counties and their vaccination numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.