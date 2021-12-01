NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new report released on Wednesday showed what Nashville did well and could have done better when it came to its COVID-19 response.
The report from NashvilleHealth, in partnership with the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, Nashville Health Care Council, and Meharry Medical College Center talked about that and is offering recommendations for the future.
Metro Coronavirus Taskforce Chair Dr. Alex Jahangir said the report for the most part was pretty accurate. Jahangir said he believes the city could have been more intentional on focusing on our most vulnerable populations at the beginning of the pandemic.
The report looked at the area's pandemic infrastructure preparedness, economic response, policy response, public health and healthcare response, and the vaccine rollout approach.
Among the findings, it noted like the rest of the country, they found Nashville’s most vulnerable felt the negative impacts of COVID-19, both physically and economically.
On a positive note, the report highlighted Nashville’s science-driven approach to decision making and commended it. The report also offered nearly 30 recommendations for future health emergencies.
To read the full report, click here.
