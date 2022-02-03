NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp announced the findings of their economic impact report if the city were to host four World Cup matches in 2026.

Nashville remains on the list of potential U.S. host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

In a report released on Thursday by the University of Tennessee, the overall economic impact on Nashville hosting World Cup matches would total $695 million, including $205.6 million in generated income and 5,469 annualized jobs.

Hosting these games would also create a significant one-time tax revenue of $66.1 million from the sales and hotel reservations expected from the mass influx of visitors for the games, according to the release.

“Playing World Cup matches in Nashville would significantly enlarge the Tennessee economy,” said William F. Fox of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at UT-Knoxville. “Longer term, hosting the event will increase tourism from around the world and dramatically expand the visibility of Nashville as a great place to visit and live.”

The study examined the effect that construction, operations of the games and tourism associated with hosting the four World Cup soccer matches at Nissan Stadium would have on the Tennessee economy.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set for the United States, Canada and Mexico and will include 48 teams competing in 80 matches. Nashville is one of 17 U.S. cities vying for hosting privileges.

FIFA delegates visit Nashville prior to selecting World Cup cities FIFA delegates visited Nashville Thursday to see if the Music City can be a potential host city for the 2026 World Cup.

“The opportunities presented by being a World Cup city are so substantial that we wanted an independent, third-party and highly respected economist to assess the impact for us,” said Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “These phenomenal numbers speak to why we put in a bid, how significant being on the short list is and the huge benefits hosting the largest sporting event in the world could have for the city, Middle Tennessee and the entire state.