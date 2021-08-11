NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A report issued by Beacon Center of Tennessee showed Tennessee and Georgia fared better and lost fewer jobs than Kentucky and Michigan, which implemented more economic restrictions.
The report measured the economic and health impacts of COVID policies in four states – Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and Michigan. Those states were chosen to see how states that imposed tougher economic restrictions in the name of public safety fared compared to states that tried a more balanced approach. The results of the study become more important as a roadmap as the Delta variant continues to spread across the country, according to the Beacon Center.
The report showed that Tennessee and Georgia both fared substantially better economically than Kentucky and Michigan with no significant increase in cases from reopening its economy. Kentucky lost 3.2 times more jobs than Tennessee, and four times as many Kentuckians gave up looking for work compared to Tennesseans.
“This report was really important as a way to see how health, safety and economic outcomes played out in different states,” said Ron Shultis, Beacon Director of Policy and author of the report, in a news release. “What we saw is that the number of cases didn’t increase as Tennessee and Georgia got their economies up and running again. The whole notion that you need to take an all-or-nothing approach to public safety has been proven false with this report. Governor (Bill) Lee and the Tennessee legislature did an outstanding job balancing public safety and the economy. Moving forward, it’s important to look at the outcomes and not just the intentions of the economic shutdowns so that we can protect both lives and livelihoods.”
