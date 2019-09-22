FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A report of a juvenile with a gun sparked panic at a high school dance.
Police say officers responded to Centennial High School around at 10:50 p.m. Saturday after receiving several reports of a juvenile with a gun. Students at the high school dance along with their parents had increased concerns after seeing a large police presence respond to the school.
Officers worked with Williamson County Deputies, who were providing security at the dance, and school administration and determined there was no danger and the reports were false.
Police said in a statement:
"We take these types of reports very seriously, moving quickly to identify any potential threat so we can ensure the safety of our citizens."
