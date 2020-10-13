Titans Logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There were no new positive COVID-19 cases, so the rescheduled game between the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills will be played on Tuesday night.

NFL Reporter Tom Pelissero said his sources told him there were no new cases after a round of testing on Monday. 

The team had closed their facility last week and reschedule their game against the Bills, due to positive cases.

On Sunday, another staffer tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 24 within the organization over the last 18 days.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson talked to the media on Monday for the first time since the outbreak with the team. He maintains his organization was diligent about safety protocols throughout.

Tuesday's game will be at Nissan Stadium, which will only be fill to 12.5 percent capacity.

Face masks will always be required during the whole game.

All the seats will be socially distanced in pods with a max of six people in each.

There will be more than 300 hand-sanitizing stations throughout the stadium.

The last game the undefeated Titans played was on Sept. 27, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 31-30.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.