NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There were no new positive COVID-19 cases, so the rescheduled game between the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills will be played on Tuesday night.

NFL Reporter Tom Pelissero said his sources told him there were no new cases after a round of testing on Monday.

The #Titans had no new positives from Monday’s round of COVID-19 testing, per source. Game on tonight against the #Bills. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2020

The team had closed their facility last week and reschedule their game against the Bills, due to positive cases.

On Sunday, another staffer tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 24 within the organization over the last 18 days.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson talked to the media on Monday for the first time since the outbreak with the team. He maintains his organization was diligent about safety protocols throughout.

Tuesday's game will be at Nissan Stadium, which will only be fill to 12.5 percent capacity.

Face masks will always be required during the whole game.

All the seats will be socially distanced in pods with a max of six people in each.

There will be more than 300 hand-sanitizing stations throughout the stadium.

The last game the undefeated Titans played was on Sept. 27, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 31-30.