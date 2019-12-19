Parking Meters Generic
Pixabay / MGN Online

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new parking report by parking solutions company Arrive shows Nashville's parking prices compared to other U.S. cities are on par with the rest of the country.

Nashville drivers pay an average of $2.37 an hour to park off-street during a typical workday, this is just one cent above the reported national average of $2.36. The cost is still higher than other cities like Houston, Sacramento, Denver, Phoenix, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Diego, Philadelphia, and Indianapolis however.

For those going out for a night on the town, parking prices are higher at an average of $3.22 an hour on a typical Saturday night. This is higher than averages in Houston, Detroit, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Phoenix, Indianapolis, Baltimore, Sacramento, Chicago, and San Diego.

The city with the lowest parking prices was Houston, Texas whereas New York, New York had the highest.

For more on Arrive's findings and the full report, click here.

