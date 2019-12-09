NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new report from Condé Nast lists Nashville as one of the 20 best places to go in the world in 2020.
According to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., this is the eighth year that Nashville has been named a top destination by national and/or international publications.
Nashville was highlighted for it's food and music diversity.
“We are honored to represent this city,” said Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “The overall development across the city has been recognized globally for eight straight years. To be included on this list is a validation of our place among top destinations. Our food, creative culture and the National Museum of African American Music are truly world class.”
Other destinations included in the list were Armenia; Bahia, Brazil; Botswana’s Salt Pans; Canadian Arctic; Canary Islands, Spain; Copenhagen; Dominica; Dubai; El Chaltén, Argentina; Guyana; Metz, France; Mokpo, South Korea; Okinawa, Japan; Rwanda; Slovenia; Sri Lanka’s Southern Coast; Southeastern Australia; Southwest Michigan; and Tangier, Morocco.
