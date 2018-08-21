NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Music City is buzzing, but not in a good way.
According to a new report from Terminix, Nashville is the 14th worst city for mosquito problems in the U.S.
Just last week, the Metro Public Health Department announced that a batch of mosquitos collected in the area tested positive for the West Nile Virus.
One human case was also reported, but health officials said they believe this was travel-related.
Here's a look at what makes some people more suseptible to being bitten:
- Having type O blood makes you more likely to get bitten
- Drinking beer raises your body temperature, making you more appealing to mosquitoes
- Sweat also draws in mosquitoes - consider wiping off your sweat with baby wipes or soap and water
- Being pregnant also puts you at high risk because you exhale more carbon dioxide
