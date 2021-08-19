NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The housing market has been hot for all of 2021, and Nashville is among the cities leading the bidding war craze.

Nationally, bidding wars dipped in July. Down to 60.1% from 74.1% in May. Even so, Nashville is among the cities topping the list, according to a new report by Redfin, with the third highest bidding-war rate in the country.

“We put it on the market on a Wednesday, or something, and by Sunday, we had all the offers we could get,” Joe Scyoc said. In July, he and his wife, Lauren sold their Spring Hill home in a matter of days, accruing a total of 11 offers. “I think we had about 35 showings in 48 hours,” Lauren recalled.

According to Redfin, 74.6% of Nashville homes faced competition in July. According to Grater Nashville Realtors, in July, inventory was down year-to-year once again. The median single-family home price was up, and, for the first time since May, housing sales were down year-to-year.

All things considered, the Scyocs feel like they only got a small taste of the market madness. “We were down in Spring Hill,” Joe laughed, “which is a half hour down from the city, and it was insanity down there.”