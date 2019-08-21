TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - A naked Lynchburg man has died after a pursuit led to a crash which initially was called in as a disturbance at a Food Lion store in Tullahoma.
Tullahoma Police received the initial call late Tuesday night and responded to the scene. According to THP, Tullahoma Police initially chased 29-year-old Lawrence Bean but called off the pursuit when speeds got too high.
Bean continued to drive his 2005 Nissan Altima and ran off the roadway to the right and overcorrected back onto the road. He then ran off the road to the left, striking a mailbox, multiple trees and rocks, and a parked 2014 Chevrolet Traverse causing his car to flip onto its roof. The crash occurred after midnight Wednesday.
Bean was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Details surrounding Bean's lack of clothing and what led up to the incident are unclear at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.