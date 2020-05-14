(WSMV) - A new report Thursday morning states that there have been 503,888 new unemployment claims filed in the state of Tennessee since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.
The state reports that 307,327 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $294,614,828. Here's how it is broken down:
| Total Claims Paid: 307,327
Total Payments: $294,614,828.
TN Payments: $66,184,549.
Federal Payments: $228,429,578.
The most recent data entered from the week of May 9th - totaling to 29,308 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21st.
|Week
|Week Ending Date
|New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25, 2020
|43, 792
|324,543
|17
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|New Claims Since March 15
|503,888
***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.
***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on May 9th:
