(WSMV) - A new report Thursday morning states that there have been 503,888 new unemployment claims filed in the state of Tennessee since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.

The state reports that 307,327 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $294,614,828. Here's how it is broken down: 

 Total Claims Paid:         307,327

Total Payments:            $294,614,828.

TN Payments:                 $66,184,549.

Federal Payments:        $228,429,578.

The most recent data entered from the week of May 9th - totaling to 29,308 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21st. 

WeekWeek Ending DateNew Claims FiledContinued Claims
10March 14, 20202,70216,342
11March 21, 202039,09616,098
12March 28, 202094,49234,570
13April 4, 2020116,141112,438
14April 11, 202074,772199,910
15April 18, 202068,968267,053
16April 25, 202043, 792324,543
17May 2, 202037,319321,571
18May 9, 202029,308325,095
New Claims Since March 15503,888

***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.

***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on May 9th: 

Local Workforce Development AreaNew Claims Filed
Greater Memphis6,634
Northwest Tennessee736
Southwest Tennessee999
Northern Middle Tennessee8,694
Southern Middle Tennessee1,567
Upper Cumberland681
Southeast Tennessee2,688
East Tennessee4,025
Northeast Tennessee1,101
West TN Mobile American Job Center17
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center78
East TN Mobile American Job Center4

For more information on unemployment, head to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development website.

