LOUISVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Multiple news outlets are reporting a lockdown at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard base in Blount County.
According to NBC affiliate WBIR-TV, officials say the base went on lockdown around 12:10 p.m. ET over the report of a person possibly armed with a rifle. Multiple agencies are on scene conducting a search of the area.
Tennessee National Guard tells Knoxville News-Sentinel that there were no reports of any injuries and there have been no confirmed reports of a shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.