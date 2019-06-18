NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man admitted to Metro Police that he shot another man in North Nashville last week after a confrontation over a female.
The victim told police he was approached last week by Travis Rogers, 39, and an unknown female. The female reportedly pointed him out and stated that he called her a b****, according to court records.
Officials say Rogers and the female left, but Rogers confronted the victim a few minutes later with a gun. There was a struggle between the two before Rogers shot the victim multiple times. The man suffered gunshot wounds to his foot and lower abdomen.
Rogers told authorities he brought the gun because he wanted to "be on the safe side and defend himself," according to court papers.
He is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.
