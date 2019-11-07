HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a Louisiana man who reportedly fired his gun in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Fort Cambell Blvd. in Hopkinsville and then nearly hit a police officer's vehicle.
According to our news partners at WKDZ Radio, 36-year-old Christopher Brocato fled the scene after the reported shooting and crossed the center line on Walnut Street, nearly hitting a police cruiser with his truck. The truck reportedly had two bullet holes in its tires.
Investigators say Brocato threatened the officer and his family while being detained. Brocato was charged with DUI, first degree criminal mischief, terroristic threats, reckless driving, and intimidation.
