Christopher Brocato

Christopher Brocato

 Courtesy: WKDZ Radio

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a Louisiana man who reportedly fired his gun in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Fort Cambell Blvd. in Hopkinsville and then nearly hit a police officer's vehicle.

According to our news partners at WKDZ Radio, 36-year-old Christopher Brocato fled the scene after the reported shooting and crossed the center line on Walnut Street, nearly hitting a police cruiser with his truck. The truck reportedly had two bullet holes in its tires.

Investigators say Brocato threatened the officer and his family while being detained. Brocato was charged with DUI, first degree criminal mischief, terroristic threats, reckless driving, and intimidation.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.