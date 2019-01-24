SEATTLE, WA (WSMV) - Numbers released from real estate and rental marketplace Zillow show home value appreciation slowed over the past year in more than 35 cities across the country, but not in Nashville.
Seattle and San Jose saw the biggest slowdowns in home value appreciation, down 7.4 and 6.9 percentage points respectively.
In Nashville, Zillow found that the median home value over the last year was up 8.8 percent from December 2017. Home values were growing over the last year, and rent increased 0.9 percent to a median average of $1,507. Inventory in places to live also rose, 16.9 percent from a year ago.
In contrast to Seattle and San Jose, Indianapolis and Atlanta also accelerated. Atlanta's appreciation increased from 8.1 percent to 13.2 percent by December 2018.
“Looking at the nation as a whole, housing appreciation seems stabilized at an arguably aggressive pace,” said Skylar Olsen, Zillow Director of Economic Research and Outreach. “The exceptions to the rule are the metros that saw the fastest appreciation over the past few years, where home values far outpaced incomes. Employment growth continues, but that kind of extreme home value growth isn’t sustainable, and home buyers’ willingness and ability to outbid each other is falling back fast. We expect continued slowdowns in those expensive coastal markets. A three-month trend in increasing inventory ended, telling buyers that the pendulum hasn’t fully swung in their favor for this year’s home shopping season.”
Zillow said the median rent increased nationwide, to an average of $1,460. This national average is still lower than the median average for an apartment in Nashville.
The median U.S. home value is $223,900, up 7.6 percent from December 2017, when national home value appreciation was 7.4 percent. This national average is also lower than the median average for a home in Nashville.
