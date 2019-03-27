KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Holly Warlick has been let go as women’s basketball coach at the University of Tennessee, according to a media report.
National basketball writer Jeff Goodman reported that a source told Stadium sports network that Tennessee had parted ways with Warlick, who had been head coach of the Lady Vols for seven seasons.
Tennessee has parted ways with women’s basketball coach Holly Warlick, source told @stadium. Went to the NCAA tourney in all seven seasons after taking over for Pat Summitt, but was unable to get the Vols to a Final Four.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 27, 2019
Warlick led Tennessee to the NCAA Tournament in all seven seasons after taking over from Hall-of-Fame Coach Pat Summit. She posted a 172-67 record but was not able to lead the Lady Vols back to the Final Four. Tennessee’s last final four appearance occurred in 2007-08 when Summitt’s team won the school’s last national championship.
Warlick was a three-time All-American at Tennessee playing for Summitt from 1976-1980. She returned to Tennessee as an assistant coach in 1985. She became associate head coach in 2005 before being promoted to head coach upon Summitt’s retirement.
