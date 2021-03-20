NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new report is showing that the number of high schoolers graduating and going directly to college in Tennessee is decreasing.
The Tennessee Promise released the data that reports the number is down 2.6% from last year.
The Tennessee Promise program allows students to attend college without paying tuition or fees out-of-pocket.
Leaders say despite the dip, numbers are still higher than they were before the program started in 2015.
