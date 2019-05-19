TRIGG CO., KY (WSMV) -- A Ft. Campbell Soldier was killed in a wreck on US route 68 near Land Between The Lakes.
Kentucky State Police tell News4 news partners WKDZ that 20-year-old Kolton Bush was westbound on US 68 when his 2006 Dodge pickup truck ran off the road and into a ravine.
Bush was originally from Georgia but was stationed at Fort Campbell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kentucky State Police say Bush was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.