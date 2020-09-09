Jalen Ramsey

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey runs a drill during an NFL football camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Los Angeles Rams and cornerback Jalen Ramsey have agreed to a five-year, $105 million contract extension, ESPN reports.

According to the report, Ramsey's contract extension is the largest for a cornerback in NFL history.

Ramsey is a local to the mid-state where he played high school football and graduated from Brentwood Academy.

He played college football at Florida State and was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. In 2019, Ramsey was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. 

Today's extension will keep Ramsey in Los Angeles through the 2025 season.

