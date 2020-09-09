NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Los Angeles Rams and cornerback Jalen Ramsey have agreed to a five-year, $105 million contract extension, ESPN reports.
According to the report, Ramsey's contract extension is the largest for a cornerback in NFL history.
Ramsey is a local to the mid-state where he played high school football and graduated from Brentwood Academy.
He played college football at Florida State and was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. In 2019, Ramsey was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.
Today's extension will keep Ramsey in Los Angeles through the 2025 season.
ESPN Report: Rams, CB Jalen Ramsey agree to five-year, $105M contract, agent say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.