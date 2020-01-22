NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Department of Health tells News4 that the number of pediatric deaths from flu has risen to six total so far this season.
Four of the deaths reportedly happened to children in the eastern half of the state. Two of the deaths occurred here in Middle Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health is urging parents of young children and everyone to get flu shots. Free flu vaccines are still available at local health departments across the state.
