5 takeaways from the dueling Biden and Trump town halls

The two presidential candidates agreed to hold nationally televised town halls, with Joe Biden taking questions from voters in Philadelphia and Donald Trump doing so in Miami.

 NBC/ABC

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Changes could be coming to the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden at Belmont University, according to a report. 

CNN is reporting that the Commission on Presidential Debates is meeting on Monday to discuss changes to the rules for the debate.

Two unidentified commission members told CNN they were considering changes to the debate, but it was unclear if any changes would be made at all. 

This story from CNN comes after the Commission on Presidential Debates  listed its debate topics as the following: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, Leadership. 

However, the Trump campaign sent a letter to the debate commission voicing their concern with foreign policy not being on the listed topics. 

Eric Trump also voiced concerns with foreign policy not making the list of proposed topics. 

To read the full CNN article, click here. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.