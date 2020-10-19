NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Changes could be coming to the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden at Belmont University, according to a report.
CNN is reporting that the Commission on Presidential Debates is meeting on Monday to discuss changes to the rules for the debate.
Two unidentified commission members told CNN they were considering changes to the debate, but it was unclear if any changes would be made at all.
This story from CNN comes after the Commission on Presidential Debates listed its debate topics as the following: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, Leadership.
However, the Trump campaign sent a letter to the debate commission voicing their concern with foreign policy not being on the listed topics.
Our letter to the BDC (Biden Debate Commission) pic.twitter.com/ZsY5JfMbT7— BillStepien (@BillStepien) October 19, 2020
Eric Trump also voiced concerns with foreign policy not making the list of proposed topics.
Unreal!Presidential Debate Commission Ditches Foreign Policy Focus Following Hunter Biden Laptop Leaks https://t.co/bLIbsUVcQZ— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 19, 2020
To read the full CNN article, click here.
