NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is the place to be for many, and because of that, our local housing market continues boom.

Nashville ranked No. 2 yet again for the fastest selling homes in the country, according to Re/Max’s National Housing report.

According to that report, most homes in our area sell in about 11 days, and there’s really no sign of that slowing down.

One of the main reasons behind the lightning-fast market: job growth.

Nashville continues to see more companies relocating or putting their offices here.

Another reason: the pandemic.

Re/Max Relocation Director Jeff Checko says people continue to flock here from places like California, Michigan, and the Northeast.

The median price for homes in the greater Nashville area is $395,000.

“The people that are driving the prices up are people that are able to pay the cash difference between what the appraisal is and what the contract price is,” Checko said. “A lot of people don’t necessarily have the reserves beyond the down payment to pay that spread. Once you get into these bidding wars and they’re going above asking, a lot of people would have to go, ‘OK, I’m out.’”

If you are thinking of moving Checko says to know where you want to go so you don’t end up having to rush out your current home before you find a new place.

“Our inventory is just over a month right now on average which is squarely a seller’s market. Hopefully that’s going to be loosening up a little bit with people starting to get into school now,” Checko said. “It should lighten up demand just a little bit for those families that were trying to get settled before school starts.”