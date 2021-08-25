WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Hundreds of homes in Waverly, Tennessee were destroyed in catastrophic flooding on Saturday, according to a newly-released damage assessment report from the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office.

The report states that of the 509 impacted homes identified, 271 were completely destroyed, 160 sustained major damage, 28 sustained minor damage and 19 were "affected."

As of Wednesday, damage assessments are ongoing.

The Waverly Police Chief also provided an update to the official death toll from the flooding. 18 people are now confirmed dead, with 3 still missing from Saturday's floods.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Tennessee, freeing up federal relief for impacted individuals and businesses in Humphreys County.

Those individuals can apply for federal relief starting Wednesday by visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the application phone number at 1-800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

The Humphreys County Sheriffs Office says volunteers looking to help in the recovery efforts can go to the Dollar Tree parking lot at 505 W. Main Street where response agencies are located.

Monetary donations are also being accepted at the First Federal Bank in Waverly through the Humphreys Homeless Fund, and the City of Waverly Fund United Way. To contribute to the United Way Fund text FLOODRELIEF to 269-89, visit the Facebook page at @uwhumphreys, or donate online at www.unitedwayhumphreys.com.

News4 Nashville is also partnering with the American Red Cross to get help to those impacted by the flooding. All money donated will go toward assisting affected communities in Tennessee. Click here to donate.