NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One Tennessee Titans player and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.
ESPN is reporting that the most positive tests brings the total to 18 in the past week. There have been a total of 10 Titans players and 10 staff members that have tested positive since September 24.
So two more positive tests in Tennessee this am brings it to 18 positive tests in the past week. Next week’s Titans-Bills game now in jeopardy.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020
This Sunday's game was rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25. There is now concern about the Titans being able to play next Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
With the Titans having positive tests on six straight days, the soonest they now could reopen their training facility would be Wednesday; they need consecutive clear days of testing before reopening. Tennessee scheduled to play Buffalo next Sunday.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020
The following players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list:
- defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons
- offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson
- linebacker Kamalei Correa
- cornerback Kristian Fulton
- wide receiver Adam Humphries
- defensive lineman DaQuan Jones,
- long-snapper Beau Brinkley
- wide receiver Cameron Batson,
- tight end Tommy Hudson
- cornerback Greg Mabin
ESPN reports two Tennessee Titans players had positive tests for COVID-19 on Friday.
No official statement has been released from the Titans at this time.
