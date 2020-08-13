NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new report says 1 in 4 teachers in the U.S. are at risk of severe illness from coronavirus.
According to the report released by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a non profit that focuses on national health issues, 1.5 million educators falls in those groups and are at risk for potential COVID-19 complications.
“When it comes to COVID-19 there are certain risk groups that tend to do poorly with the infection. They tend to be over represented in patients who are in the hospital and unfortunately over represented in the patients who succumb to infection,” said Dr. David Aronoff, director of the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Those risk groups are those who are 65 years or older or have underlying health conditions.
“People with medical conditions that are common in adults, like high blood pressure or diabetes or being obese. I think it’s important to understand that adults, in particularly adults with chronic illness and older adults over 65 are at risk,” said Dr. Aronoff.
If an educator is under at an increased risk they may be protected under the American’s Disabilities Act.
The person must show a connection between the impairment and specific need for an accommodation.
While the CDC does acknowledge being older does put you more at risk for complications from COVID-19 in general someone would not qualify for accommodations just based on age.
