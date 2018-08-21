NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's a question that comes up when people senselessly die from gun violence.

Why are convicted criminals with long rap sheets out of jail, and able to commit more violent crimes?

There's a common thread between the two men questioned in three killings on the east side of town.

+4 2 persons of interest in fatal East Nashville shootings in custody Two persons of interest have been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of two people outside a club in East Nashville last week and a string of other violent incidents.

They both made appearances in the Birch Building in front of a judge for robberies and assaults. They both pled guilty, and weeks later were out on the streets instead of behind bars.

In May, Lacory Lytle was convicted of robbing a man at the downtown library, punching and kicking the guy several times.

A copy of the signed disposition shows Judge Angelita Dalton ruled in Lytle’s case, and gave him an alternative sentence of five years supervised probation, instead of three to six year prison sentence.

Dalton didn't want to comment on Tuesday because Lytle has pending cases.

In November 2017 Demontrey Logsdon was convicted of robbery.

Police connecting the dots in deadly crime spree It's been a deadly week in Nashville. Metro police are working to connect the dots between a string of violent crimes in East Nashville and Madison.

Judge Monte Watkins ruled in that case supervised probation, instead of five years in jail.

Monday, Logsdon was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for aggravated kidnapping and is being questioned in the killings of three people in Metro Nashville.

Watkins was unavailable for comment on Tuesday.

The District Attorney General’s office provided a statement on offenders being released:

"This office believes incarceration is a proper sanction for violent criminals and when we believe the facts of a case require incarceration, we ask for it. The outcome, however, is ultimately the courts' decision, not ours. We will continue to push for maximum jail time if the case is warranted, as we have in the past."

The Metro Nashville Police Department said this trend is frustrating, and is a pattern they keep seeing over and over. The suspect’s criminal background gets reported whenever an arrest is made, but the police department said there's nothing it can do about what happens in court.