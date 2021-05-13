NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says it could take up to two months for the repairs to be finished to the Memphis Bridge following a crack that was found earlier this week.
After finding the fracture to the Memphis Bridge's infrastructure, bridge inspectors quickly told police dispatchers, "We just found a super critical finding that needs traffic shut down in both directions on the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge. We need to get people off the bridge as soon as possible."
An integral steel beam that holds up the Memphis Bridge had cracked in half.
The I-40 Hernando de Soto Bridge is a major artery for traffic crossing over and under the Mississippi River.
More than 50-thousand cars drive over this bridge and hundreds of barges pass under it daily.
It was closed down on Tuesday after the crack was found by a transportation official during a standard, routine inspection.
As of now, it is unclear how the crack happened. TDOT's Chief Engineer called it "Very unusual."
The bridge was designed in the 60s and it is not uncommon for structure fatigue and welding errors to occur over time.
This all comes in the wake of President Biden's announcement yesterday that called for a $115 billion increase in infrastructure spending to modernize bridges, highways, and roads in need of repairs.
"One thing we've learned is that clearly investments in infrastructure in this country are needed. And roads and bridges-- that's what we need to be spending the dollars that are coming from the federal government eventually for," said Gov. Lee
Here in Davidson County, there are currently 28 bridges listed on the "Poor bridges" report.
However, this is out of roughly 7,000 bridges in middle Tennessee and nearly 20,000 throughout the state.
Trained professionals inspect all of these bridges with a new report every two years.
But just because a bridge is listed on a "Poor bridge" report, doesn't mean it's dangerous.
Most of them were built decades ago and just can't handle massive amounts of weight anymore. Others may not be up to date with current codes like side shoulders.
