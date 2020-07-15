NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The finishing touches are being put on the fourth grade wing at Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary after the school was damaged by the March tornadoes.
The school is now asking for volunteers to help teachers move back into their classrooms.
When the 4th grade wing of Robert Churchwell Elementary took damage by the #NashvilleTornado, teachers had no other option but to move out of their classrooms. Now that repairs have been made, teachers need help moving back in. Sign up below!https://t.co/IHbYxwVcDs pic.twitter.com/zUZx84sZOM— Hands On Nashville (@HONashville) July 13, 2020
If you're interested in volunteering you're asked to bring a face mask, gloves and water.
You can sign up for volunteer spots right here: https://bit.ly/32lx8dy
