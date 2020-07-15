NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The finishing touches are being put on the fourth grade wing at Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary after the school was damaged by the March tornadoes. 

The school is now asking for volunteers to help teachers move back into their classrooms. 

If you're interested in volunteering you're asked to bring a face mask, gloves and water. 

You can sign up for volunteer spots right here: https://bit.ly/32lx8dy

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.