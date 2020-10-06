NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - We’re all being told to social distance and limit our exposure to people as much as possible, but there are some things you can’t do virtually, like have a repairman fix an appliance.
Or can you?
“It does turn out, that with a screwdriver and a coach, you can fix most things in your home.”
Mike Evans is the CEO of a company called Fixer.com that specializes in helping people perform repair work, or home improvement projects with real-time expert guidance over video chat.
“We’ve helped a lot of people fix running toilets or dripping faucets or hang things on the wall,” Evans said.
Of course, many of those things can be demonstrated for you with a quick search on the internet, but Mike says his service is better.
“There’s something really valuable about having an expert who can see and hear the problems that you’re seeing and hearing and teach you the exact way to fix it without two hours of searching on YouTube, which can sometimes even yield the wrong answer,” he said.
All the fixers from this company are full-time employees, and if it’s just a quick question you have, the first five minutes of your discussion are free.
