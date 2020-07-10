NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Representative Kent Calfee (R-Kingston) announced he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to his Facebook page, his wife initially tested positive for COVID-19, prompting him to get tested out of an abundance of caution. The results came back positive Friday afternoon.
Calfee says he is not experiencing any symptoms at this time and has been self-isolating. Read his full Facebook post below.
Friends,
Recently, we learned that my wife, Marilyn, has tested positive for Covid-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I also was tested earlier this week. This afternoon those test results also came back positive.
At this time, I am not experiencing any symptoms, and I have been self-isolating. I wanted to inform you of my positive test, so you could also take additional precautions to keep you and your loved ones safe, if you feel they are necessary. I have also notified legislative administration in Nashville, so they can take any additional precautions in accordance with the CDC to maintain a safe working environment for all within the Cordell Hull Building.
At this time, I ask for your continued prayers as Marilyn undergoes Covid-19 treatment. My first responsibility is to her and to continue to serve as a faithful husband during these challenging times in both of our lives.
My office and staff remain available to serve the citizens of our communities. Thank you for your continued support, your feedback, your partnership, and most importantly, your prayers. It is an honor to serve you.
