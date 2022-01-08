WASHINGTON D.C. (WSMV) - Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper tweeted he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning.
Cooper said he only has "mild symptoms." He attributed that to being vaccinated and receiving the booster.
"Everyone should be vaccinated and boosted as soon as they're able. It's the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones," Cooper tweeted on Saturday.
This morning I tested positive for COVID-19.Thankfully I only have mild symptoms because I have been vaccinated and received my booster.Everyone should be vaccinated and boosted as soon as they’re able. It’s the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.— Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) January 8, 2022
