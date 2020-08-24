WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - Rep. Jim Cooper had strong words for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during the House Oversight Committee hearing on Monday morning.
"Mr. DeJoy, is your backup plan to be pardoned like Roger Stone,” Cooper (D-Tennessee) asked DeJoy during the postmaster’s testimony. "You have two seconds to answer the question."
"I have no comment on that,” DeJoy said.
Last week, Cooper said he did not trust DeJoy and wants him to step down.
DeJoy said he is doing everything in his power to keep the post office afloat and will make sure everyone can vote by mail in the November election.
DeJoy said the post office is losing $10 billion dollars a year.
Cooper asked DeJoy about President Donald Trump.
"Do your mail delays fit Trump's campaign goal of hurting the post office, as stated in his tweets? Are your mail delays implicit contributions," Cooper said.
"I'm not going to answer these types of questions. I'm here to represent the postal service, it has nothing to do with ... all my actions have to do with improvements to the postal service," DeJoy said.
Cooper asked DeJoy if he would give the committee his communications with Mark Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the president.
"Go ahead and do that," DeJoy said.
