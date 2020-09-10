NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is putting together an effort to keep live music venues open during the pandemic.
Federal lawmakers have joined the push, trying to get money to help, too.
Representatve Jim Cooper (D-TN) is even pushing for Congress to pass four different bills; the bills would help fund live music venues, restaurants and help support musicians.
"We've got to save these industries, these venues from COVID. We've got to bridge until theres a vaccine. We've got to give them the financial help they need to stay alive," Cooper said.
Music venues may open under current circumstances if they practice social distancing and have less than 125 audience members.
