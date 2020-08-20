NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Congressman Jim Cooper spoke candidly today outside of a Post Office in East Nashville about why he feels the nation’s postmaster general, Louis Dejoy needs to step aside.
“Nothing would make me happier. Because we need a non political appointee, a logistics professional who doesn’t have conflicts of interests,” Rep. Jim Cooper said.
Rep. Cooper tells News 4 that the U.S. Senate will meet Friday and the U.S. House on Monday to discuss the recent controversy surrounding the post office.
“I want to make perfectly clear, I am NOT faulting anybody in TN who works in these post offices. They are doing an awesome job. But I am faulting their top management in Washington, DC. Specifically Postmaster General Louis DeJoy,” Rep. Cooper said.
The Washington Post reported that 46 states, including Tennessee, received a letter from the Post Office’s General Counsel, telling state officials that election laws in their states don’t allow enough time for people to request, fill out and send in mail-in ballots.
“The Washington Post had a study that said Nashville, TN and Memphis post offices are in the second worst category-in terms of Delayed mail. Some 300,000 pieces of mail per hour not being delivered,” Rep. Cooper said.
Congressman Cooper worries, not just for the election, but for Tennesseans who rely on the post office for essential needs, like medication and checks.
News 4 Nashville reached out to the U.S. Postal Service for comment. They issued the following statement this week:
The United States Postal Service will play a critical role this year in delivering election mail for millions of voters across the country. There has been a lot of discussion recently about whether the Postal Service is ready, willing and able to meet this challenge.
I want to make a few things clear:
The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall. Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards. The American public should know that this is our number one priority between now and election day. The 630,000 dedicated women and men of the Postal Service are committed, ready and proud to meet this sacred duty.
I am announcing today the expansion of our current leadership taskforce on election mail to enhance our ongoing work and partnership with state and local election officials in jurisdictions throughout the country. Leaders of our postal unions and management associations have committed to joining this taskforce to ensure strong coordination throughout our organization. Because of the unprecedented demands of the 2020 election, this taskforce will help ensure that election officials and voters are well informed and fully supported by the Postal Service.
I came to the Postal Service to make changes to secure the success of this organization and its long-term sustainability. I believe significant reforms are essential to that objective, and work toward those reforms will commence after the election. In the meantime, there are some longstanding operational initiatives — efforts that predate my arrival at the Postal Service — that have been raised as areas of concern as the nation prepares to hold an election in the midst of a devastating pandemic. To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.
I want to assure all Americans of the following:
- Retail hours at Post Offices will not change.
- Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are.
- No mail processing facilities will be closed.
- And we reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed.
In addition, effective Oct. 1, we will engage standby resources in all areas of our operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand.
I am grateful for the commitment and dedication of all the men and women of the Postal Service, and the trust they earn from the American public every day, especially as we continue to contend with the impacts of COVID-19. As we move forward, they will have the full support of our organization throughout the election.
President Trump also blasted Democrats, saying they’re playing political games to distract from the Republican National Convention and feels they’re putting off essential COVID-19 and Postal Service Funding with this hearing.
"The democrats want to make it a political issue. It’s not a political issue. It’s really about a correct vote,” President Trump said.
“It is our constitutional duty to defend what’s in the constitution, which includes the post office. The post office is one of the few federal agencies that’s actually singled out in the constitution, as I say, if congress can’t defend this...what can we defend,” Rep. Cooper said.
