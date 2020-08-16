NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper is continuing his campaign for the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the November election.
Cooper appeared on MSNBC Monday night and said postmaster general Louis DeJoy needs to testify in front of congress and needs to be subpoenaed.
If DeJoy fails to show, Cooper says he should face punishment.
"A subpoena has to have real meaning. It's useless if they get off scot-free. We have to make it mean something and that may mean the arrest of the postmaster general," Cooper said. "He's got to be accountable to the American people. We have to have a good postal service."
DeJoy was appointed by President Trump to head the post office and has only been on the job for two months.
On Monday DeJoy announced he will testify in front of lawmakers. The oversight committee expects him to show up August 24 to discuss the changes he's made to the independent federal agency.
On Saturday Cooper said he called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, urging her to call the House back into session to investigate whether or not the Trump administration is deliberately trying to sabotage the USPS during the election.
I called Speaker Pelosi today and asked her to call the House back into session immediately to deal with the crisis at the post office. Trump is attempting to sabotage the USPS. https://t.co/TMKhoewyey— Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) August 15, 2020
We need to subpoena the Postmaster General, and if he fails to appear, we should send the Sgt at Arms to arrest him.— Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) August 15, 2020
According to a report from the Washington Post, the USPS sent letters to 46 states, warning them that not all mail in ballots may not arrive in time to be counted for in the November presidential election.
This means many Americans who are eligible for mail-in ballots could face the possibility of having their votes disqualified.
Cooper also stressed the importance of the USPS not just delivery ballots, but also delivering life-saving medication and checks for veterans and the elderly.
It’s not just ballots that are being slowed. It’s life-saving medication and checks for our veterans and our elderly. Tampering with the mail is a federal crime, and DeJoy — on Trump’s orders — is tampering.— Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) August 15, 2020
