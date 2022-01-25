NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Representative Jim Cooper (TN-05) announced new funding for several lakes and dams in Middle Tennessee.

Rep. Cooper said in a statement that more than $183M in new funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Disaster Relief Law. This new federal investment comes as the Biden Administration continues to focus on improving infrastructure resilience and creating jobs for families.

The improvements of repairs that will be made in Middle Tennessee include:

- $173,325,000 to Center Hill Lake

- $2,475,000 to Cordell Hull Dam & Reservoir

- $4,115,000 to Dale Hollow Lake

- $1,200,000 to J Piercy Priest Dam & Reservoir

- $2,200,000 to Old Hickory Lock & Dam

“Middle Tennesseans know that some our lakes and dams need serious improvements,” Rep. Jim Cooper said. “Tennessee has already received historic funding and thanks to our infrastructure and disaster relief laws, even more is on the way to help us upgrade Middle Tennessee’s water projects.”

The Biden Administration plan to invest $14 billion in 500 projects across America that focus on strengthening critical infrastructure and supply chains.