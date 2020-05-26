NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The mayor thanked the people of Nashville and said their efforts helped them start to reopen the Music City.
With Nashville beginning Phase Two, restaurants and bars can open to 75 percent, live music can return but with restrictions such as only two musicians on stage and no dance floor, and hair salons, museums are open at 50% capacity.
Mayor John Cooper said all these items were possible because residents were carefully following the Metro Health Department’s guidelines. He added learning to live and work with the virus will require new healthy habits.
Tuesday's news conference comes after a new death was confirmed in the last 24 hours after someone tested positive for COVID-19.
On May 26, a 90-year-old woman has died after being diagnosed with the virus. It is unknown if she had underlying health conditions.There have been 56 deaths in Davidson County, according to Metro Public Health.
There has been a total of 4,974 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. This was an increase of 153 cases in the past 24 hours.
"We are all in this together...and by protecting ourselves, we are protecting each other," Dr. James Hildreth with Meharry Medical College said.
Cooper asked for input from Nashville residents on the reopening process.
Residents are asked to call 311 if they observe someone violating the new guidelines. Cooper also asked people to please show your support to establishments that are following guidelines and protocols.
With the reopening process, more than 41,000 masks distributed recently.
As live music returns to Nashville, Dave Pomeroy, who is the President of Nashville Musicians Association, said thousands of artists have lost their income for the foreseeable future. It is also no secret how important our musicians are in Nashville and they have been hit hard.
The Nashville Musicians Association is working with Department of Labor to help them file unemployment claims and get financial assistance.
The Nashville Musicians Association added they need cooperation from all involved to get back to work safely including the audience.
Pomeroy also announced the Nashville Musicians Association Crisis Assistance Fund with the money to go to musicians who need help making ends meet. To donate, click here or at any Suntrust Bank.
For more information on the city's response to COVID-19, click here.
