NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Renters affected by the tornadoes are eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.
FEMA Individual Assistance in the form of Federal grants can help renters, including students, along with homeowners, and can help pay for temporary housing.
The initial grant will be covering a sixty-day period, and if further assistance is necessary, a review can be requested.
The deadline to register for federal aid is May 4th of this year.
FEMA also has an "Other Needs Assistance" program renters may be qualified for, for essential personal property and other expenses related to the disaster:
- Replacement or repair of necessary personal property, such as furniture, appliances, clothing, text books or school supplies
- Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by the self-employed
- Primary vehicles
- Medical and dental bills
Additionally, the US Small Business Association has low interest loans available for Tennessee renters repair or replace personal property damaged in the tornadoes, and this includes automobiles. Depending upon losses, there is up to $40,000 available survivors may be eligible for.
Survivors in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties can register with FEMA in the following ways:
- Visit DisasterAssistance.gov
- Download the FEMA App
- Call 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time, seven days a week.
- Visit a Disaster Recovery Center - click here for the list of centers.
For additional information about SBA disaster loans, the loan application process, or for help completing the SBA application, visit SBA’s secure website at Disasterloan.sba.gov. Applicants may
also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov
for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call
800-877-8339.
For more information on Tennessee recovery, visit the disaster web page,
