NASHVILLE- After the flood, some Nashville residents whose cars were damaged say they’re having a hard time trying to find a vehicle to drive temporarily.

Samantha Dagostino was one of the Melrose apartment residents whose car was badly damaged in the flood. She had to get her car towed today, leaving her with the option of getting a rental car but that’s been an obstacle.

Residents cleaning up after Melrose parking lot flooded Several residents work up to flooded cars after severe flooding Saturday night at the Melrose apartment complex on Eighth Avenue.

“It’s just a nightmare, just a nightmare,” Dagostino said.

She’s still waiting to see if her insurance company will deem her car a total loss.

“It’s been quite the struggle because it’s such a high demand right now because a lot of people don’t have their cars,” said Dagostino. She says her insurance prefers her to get a rental car through Enterprise.

“Finally when the insurance company reached out to reach out to me to get a rental car, the guy at Enterprise right down here on 8th Avenue South and he said I’m assuming you live at the Melrose on 8th Avenue South. He said he’s had over 16 people today call for a rental car,” said Dagostino.

Another resident told us that Enterprise is experiencing an influx of people needing rental cars. He’s been placed on a waiting list.

“My girlfriend was talking to them and they said that they’re really backed up. They knew exactly where her car was because everybody’s car here got ruined. So everyone is trying to get a rental right now,” said Dominic Martinez.

We reached out to Enterprise to see if they could confirm they're seeing an influx of customers needing car rentals. Here’s the statement Lisa Martini with Enterprise Holdings:

Storms like those we’ve experienced over the past week often result in extensive damage to vehicles, causing increased demand for car rentals in the area. These types of weather events typically produce an increase in insurance claims. We are working hard to ensure those who need a replacement vehicle while theirs is being repaired have one. More broadly and on the leisure travel side, as more states begin to loosen restrictions, and as vaccine distribution becomes more widely available, people are looking forward to traveling again. This is reflected in the demand we are seeing, with many areas experiencing upticks in bookings going into the spring and summer. We anticipate this continuing throughout the coming months as more people venture away from home. We encourage people to book as early as possible. At the same time, there are challenges in vehicle supply, due in part to the recent global chip shortage impacting new vehicle availability. We are working closely with our manufacturing partners to continue to add vehicles to our fleet to meet the demand. We also are leveraging our large network of neighborhood and airport locations to move vehicles where possible to support regional spikes in demand.

In the meantime, these residents say they'll just wait and see what happens next.

“Right now I’m on a list to get a rental car and I don’t have any way to get to work or school, I’m just relying on good friends right now to get me too and from,” Dagostino said.