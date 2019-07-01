NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rent is on the rise in Music City according to a new report from HotPads, which is owned by Zillow.
HotPads found the median rent in Nashville is about $1,535 per month, up 2.9% from this time last year.
Phoenix, Las Vegas and Sacramento, CA, are the cities with the fastest-rising rents.
Las Vegas saw its median rent level increase 6.9% from this time last year.
