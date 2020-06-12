NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Although the coronavirus pandemic hit in the middle of major renovations at Nashville International Airport, construction has stayed right on track.
Before the pandemic, BNA was seeing record-breaking growth.
“We saw fourteen percent growth between 2018-2019 alone,” BNA Director of Communications Kym Gerlock said. “The passenger volume has increased incredibly over the past few years.”
More passengers meant a need for more parking, larger terminals and other upgrades, and although the pandemic kept passengers away, construction has stayed right on schedule.
“We’re on the verge of opening a second parking garage that will add more than 2,000 convenient spaces,” Gerlock said. “A brand new and improved valet center that’s coming this month."
And that’s just the beginning. In July, a new concourse will be finished. By 2023, an on-site hotel and more new roads will be in the works.
Although Gerlock is ready for Middle Tennessee passengers to see these renovations, she knows some may wonder if it's safe to fly.
“Passengers and guests can rest assured that safety is our top priority,” she said. “Our cleaning, our safety measures, are top of the line and we are really excited to start to see people come back.”
You asked & we answered! Own a piece of BNA history with our exclusive branded doormats, made from the legendary BNA carpet squares! P.S. don't worry - the carpet is new! pic.twitter.com/GUc6nYZMKr— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) June 9, 2020
One other project BNA just launched, an online store, features replicas of the famous terminal carpet that has become a social media icon. The airport sold 382 in the first 24 hours.
