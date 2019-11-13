MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - More than two years after a Murfreesboro high school student disappeared, police are still searching for answers.
More than a dozen emergency agencies are working together to comb one thousand acres of land at Barfield Crescent Park. They've been searching all morning for anything that could lead them to Riverdale High School student Devin Bond.
At the corner of Barfield Crescent Rd and Veterans Pkwy. Emergency crews continue to search for any evidence connected with Devin Bond’s disappearance in 2017. This is the area where his cell phone showed his last location. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/58k9GKRynM— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) November 13, 2019
Sixteen-year-old Bond went missing in 2017 while on spring break. Bond's mother, Heather, said he was playing video games at home when she went to bed the night of his disappearance.
Police tell us Devin's cell phone pinged the search area as his last location.
Heather Bond said they're just checking this area out once again. It's been searched five or six times in the past, and no tips were received to further the investigation.
His mother, Heather, took to Facebook to clear any rumors about the search.
"I think that once we find out that he's not in that area, it definitely lifts the odds that he's alive somewhere," said Bond.
This is the second day of the search, and the sheriff is asking people to stay out of the area while they continue the investigation.
