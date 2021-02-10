NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro citizens group responsible for trying to overturn the 34 percent property tax increase is on a new mission to stop the tax.

They call themselves “4 Good Government” and they’re sending out petitions in the mail to try and get voters in favor of a special referendum election this spring.

The new effort – called the 2021 Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act – is all about reducing the property tax in the next Metro budget.

Their original mission failed back in November when a judge ruled the language in their petition was invalid under Tennessee law.

The new petition for voters is proposing six charter amendments:

They want to limit property tax rates, have the ability to recall elected officials, abolish lifetime or other benefits for elected officials, preserve voters charter amendments, protect publicly owned parks, greenways and lands and protect promises to Nashville.

4 Good Government writes on the petition that “it’s time to rein in uncontrolled spending, cut waste, and stop giving away our city to billionaires for virtually nothing.”

The group wants people to sign onto this petition so an election can be held on May 28 or June 14 of this year.

Councilman Bob Mendes said the group has “no legitimate argument” for their position on the tax increase in a statement.

“The people who put the petition together have no legitimate argument for their position on taxes. The petition would radically redefine how Metro works in a dangerous and random way,” Mendes said.

4 Good Government says they mailed out 200,000 petitions and are looking for 50,000 signatures to get the referendum to happen.

Last time the group received about 27,000 signatures.