NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Renewal House in Middle Tennessee announced Tuesday that it has fully funded its expanded 35,000 square foot facility.
The new facility, which is an ongoing project that started this summer, will double the organization’s Nashville footprint.
Renewal House is known for helping women in Middle Tennessee gain skills to remain sober, provide nurturing care for their children, and maintain their physical and mental health. The non-profit organization is the only long-term substance use disorder treatment program for women and their children in the region.
The organization serves more than 500 women and children annually through its supportive programs. The ongoing expansion project will create 34 new apartments and double the capacity of services that are offered to women and their children.
Renewal House has served more than 7,000 women and children since 1996 through its family outpatient, residential, and long-term recovery housing programs. This year marks the organization’s 25th anniversary.
