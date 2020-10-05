NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A free resource is out there to help your business survive during the pandemic.
The program is called Renew Nashville.
News4 spoke with Sarah Beth Perry who is the founder and CEO of With The Band. It connects fans with other fans and their favorite artists.
COVID-19 has forced her to change how her business works.
“Now, we are really looking at the whole digital realm of things,” Perry.
Renew Nashville is helping entrepreneurs like Perry and small businesses. It’s a city-wide initiative funded through CARES Act money.
Nashville Entrepreneur Center CEO Jane Allen explains all you have to do is apply.
“We are there for them and we are there to help them and we are there to connect them with the resources to help them get through this challenging time,” Allen said.
Resources include community workshops, networking groups, speaker series, and one-on-one advising. The goal is to help at least 500 businesses and entrepreneurs.
“Having people who have been through the '08 recession being an entrepreneur and really hearing from their advice, I really think is going to be more valuable than anything,” Perry said.
