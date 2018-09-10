NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tuesday marks the 17-year anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
At 7:30 a.m., MTSU held a remembrance event at the Veterans Memorial site outside the Tom H. Jackson Building. Two Gold Star parents were part of the program, as well as MTSU's Keith M. Huber, a former U.S. Army lieutenant general.
Nashville Mayor David Briley gathered with Chief William Swann and other members of the Nashville Fire Department at 8:30 a.m. to honor the first responders killed in 2001. The event was held at the fallen Firefighter Memorial on 3rd Avenue South.
In Franklin, the police and fire departments hosted a tribute outside police headquarters at 8:30 a.m. Retired NYPD officer Gary Poggiali was in attendance, along with Franklin city leaders.
Columbia Fire & Rescue planned a special dedication Tuesday for the new Firefighters Park. The ceremony began at 9 a.m. at Fire Station No. 1 in downtown Columbia.
A 3,000 pound steel beam from the World Trade Center is on display in the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Tuesday for a memorial. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Sir Force Lt. Col. Chaplain Clark Harrell, who is the principal at Stewarts Creek High school.
From 10 a.m. to noon, Henry Maxwell Elementary school in Antioch is hosting a lunch for local police and firefighters.
At 4 p.m., Fort Campbell is hosting a wreath-laying ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks. The event takes place at the division headquarters and is free and open to the public.
In the evening, the Nashville Fire Department's hockey team will take the ice at the Ford Ice Center to raise money for the Box 55 Association, a local organization that helps provide rehab services for local first responders. The NFD team will play a game against the Chicago Fire Department. The event begins at 6 p.m.
Check out the @bridgestone and @ATT buildings here in Nashville all lit up in red, white, and blue to honor the lives of #911 victims and the fallen heroes.It’s been 17 years ago today since the tragic event that forever changed our country. #911Neverforget 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fzdISnY9xE— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) September 11, 2018
